May 4 proclaimed Star Wars Day in Arizona by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

Posted at 11:22 AM, May 04, 2023
May the force be with you on this May 4 — officially named Star Wars Day by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Fontes shared an official proclamation on Twitter naming this day Star Wars Day in the Grand Canyon State.

He cites the franchise's lasting impact on arts and culture throughout the nation, as well as its effect on the level of interest in astronomy and science.

Fontes also points out that parts of the movie Return of the Jedi were filmed in Buttercup Valley, just outside of Yuma.

