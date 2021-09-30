Masks to remain optional at Marana Unified schools

MARANA, Ariz. — Masks will remain optional, but encouraged at Marana Unified School District.

The district's governing board chose not to act on a motion Wednesday.

MUSD enacted their mask mandate on August 20th. It was originally set to expire September 29th, the same day a state law forbidding mask mandates would have gone into effect.

A judge struck down the state law that would have made the mandate illegal, but the district chose to stick to its original plan.

The mask mandate expired Wednesday and was not renewed by the board.

A memo from the district says they're still encouraging everyone on their campuses to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, until Pima County moves out of their status as a high transmission area. They'll also keep up with increased cleaning practices and social distancing.

