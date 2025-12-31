Banner issues mask mandate across all of its medical facilities starting Jan. 1

Banner Health is requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in patient areas of all Banner facilities, starting Jan. 1.

The move is in response to the surge of seasonal flu across the country, according to a news release issued by Banner.

The new subvariant of influenza A, H3N2, is leading to higher infection rates, the news release said.

Patients do not have to wear masks in their hospital rooms.

Masks will be available at facility entrances.

Banner has facilities and campuses throughout the Tucson area, including Banner University Medical Center on North Campbell Avenue.

The mask mandate will be in place until further notice.