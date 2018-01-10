Martha McSally set for a Special Announcement Friday

Pat Parris
6:35 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 hours ago

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Congresswoman Martha McSally is scheduled to make what she's calling a "special" announcement Friday morning at Tucson Jet Center.

KGUN9 has reached out to her for details, but have not heard back. 

There is plenty of speculation that she may run for U.S. Senate, to succeed Jeff Flake. 

McSally has also has scheduled media events on Friday in Phoenix and Prescott. 

