Marshals Service: Officer fatally shoots suspect after chase

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a law enforcement officer serving on a federal task force fatally shot a man using his vehicle to push the officer’s vehicle following a chase.

The Marshals Service said the chase began after the man shoplifted tools and threatened a store worker with a knife. The identity of the man killed Wednesday was not released and the Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a query on whether the agency’s violent offender task force member involved in the shooting was a deputy marshal or worked for another agency.

The shoplifting incident occurred at a Home Depot store in Mesa.

