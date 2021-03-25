Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Marshals Service: Officer fatally shoots suspect after chase

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 12:59:41-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a law enforcement officer serving on a federal task force fatally shot a man using his vehicle to push the officer’s vehicle following a chase.

The Marshals Service said the chase began after the man shoplifted tools and threatened a store worker with a knife. The identity of the man killed Wednesday was not released and the Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a query on whether the agency’s violent offender task force member involved in the shooting was a deputy marshal or worked for another agency.

The shoplifting incident occurred at a Home Depot store in Mesa.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.