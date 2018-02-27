Marshals hunt for child molester who skipped out on trial

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Marshals are looking for a convicted child molester who skipped out on his trial.

According to the Marshals, Daniel George Brewster has had an arrest warrant on his head since Nov. 15, 1992. He ran a day care in Tucson in the early 1990s and was convicted of molesting several toddlers.

Brewster is six feet tall and weighed 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and had light brown hair when he was last seen, and had a mole along his front collar bone line. He worked as a teacher and mechanic and had a real estate license.

He has ties to the Flagstaff area, as well as Salt Lake City. Authorities believe he may be living under an assumed identity.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.