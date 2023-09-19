Market on the Move: $10 for 60 pounds of produce each week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a market on the move! A Tucson organization is feeding families all across Southern Arizona with keeping sustainability top of mind. The 3000 Club resells imperfect produce in hopes to minimize landfills right here in our community.

In 2008, the founder Lon Taylor was in Nogales working for the food banks and saw many truck loads of tomatoes being dumped and wanted to redistribute food so it doesn’t go to waste. The number 3000 comes from the amount of first time donors who helped the concept of a sustainable food bank come to life.

Today, The 3000 Club in Tucson feeds anywhere from 1,200-1,500 families a week. Taking produce, canned or packaged goods that may be overstocked, over or undersized or even too ripe for shipping– and they transport, sort and fill their coolers with goods for the public, that way nothing goes to waste.

“There's over 50,000 pounds coming into this warehouse weekly, less than 2% goes back out to the landfill. That 2% is usually like the broken rubber bands, the plastics, the stuff that cannot be recycled," said Pam Boyer, The 3000 Club

In Tucson, The 3000 Club is open Saturday mornings from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. It’s drive-thru style, you pull in the parking lot pay $10 and receive 60 pounds of produce. The 3000 Club recognizes 60 pounds is an abundance of produce but they encourage customers to share it with neighbors and give back to those who may need it.

At the end of the day, nothing goes to waste.

“A case of bad tomatoes can be fed to animals. We have farmers that come in for food for their animals. If that doesn't work, and we have composters in the back. There's no sense in putting these things into the landfill when they can find a second home and can actually feed all the way down the chain," she said.

The 3000 Club is located at 4515 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85701. For more information call Pam Boyer at (520) 861-9774.