Marilyn Wiles declares CD2 candidacy

TUCSON, Ariz. - Republican Marilyn Wiles joined the list of candidates vying to replace Martha McSally in U.S. Congressional District 2, which includes parts of Tucson and Cochise County.

Wiles joins Lea Marquez Peterson and Casey Welch in the Republican field. The Democratic side includes William Foster, Matt Heinz, Ann Kirkpatrick, Billy Kovacs, Mary Matiella, Barbara Sheery and Bruce Wheeler.

The primary election is Aug. 28, followed by the general election Nov. 6.

McSally is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Jeff Flake, who is not seeking reelection.

Wiles operates a management consulting firm in Tucson.

"I am running for this office because as a citizen of Southern Arizona and the United States, our elected officials have lost sight that they serve 'We the People' interests," she said in a statement. "If 'We the People' want real change, then 'We the People' need to step up and make those changes. I am stepping up and will always put Southern Arizona first in making those changes."

Wiles said she supports a border security solution that includes people, technology and a wall. She also says she supports veterans and efficient government.