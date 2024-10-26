Marijuana-friendly Halloween event offers safe spot to light up the night this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two local companies are teaming up to bring marijuana consumers a happy Halloweed.

Generation Cool, the well-known Tucson vintage store, is partnering with cannabis organization Tucson Doobie to host a Halloween event bringing together art, cannabis, and vintage culture.

This year's celebration, spearheaded by Generation Cool owner Slobby Robby, promises an expansive outdoor Halloween party featuring local vendors, unique experiences, and a safe place for public cannabis consumption.

Slobby Robby shared that the Halloween tradition at Generation Cool typically includes a haunted house within the store.

This year, however, they’ve expanded into the adjacent parking areas, making way for an "outdoor costume flea market" with various zones.

“We’re hosting an entire vintage village across the alley from our main parking lot,” Robby said, highlighting that Generation Cool will be joined by several vintage vendors, creating a diverse shopping experience alongside the Halloween festivities.

The consumption area, managed by Tucson Doobie, includes exhibits by five dispensaries or cannabis brands, including Barrio Cannabis, D2 Dispensary, and Wana Brands.

Attendees can expect to sample various cannabis products and enjoy a curated movie lounge, where classic horror films will be projected.

VIP ticket holders will receive unique packages with products from Lunchbox Dispensary.

Chrissy Mance, Co-CEO of Tucson Doobie, emphasized the importance of these events in fostering a positive public perception of cannabis.

“We’re showing people consuming cannabis in a respectful way at an event that’s well-executed,” Mance explained. “That’s part of elevating the community.”

She also said events like these provide an essential space for people who cannot consume cannabis in their residences, due to restrictions at some apartment/condo complexes.

While the event is 21 and over for those entering the consumption area, the vintage village and food trucks remain accessible to all ages and are free to the public.

Halloween costumes are encouraged, and attendees can also look forward to a gothic DJ, Han Cholo, who will perform on the roof, setting a spooky tone from above.

The Generation Cool/Tucson Doobie collaboration illustrates a growing acceptance of cannabis culture and its intersection with Tucson's vibrant vintage and art communities.