Maricopa County to give election materials to Arizona Senate

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-20 14:05:43-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials have agreed to turn over a raft of election data and copies of all ballots from November’s election to Republicans who control the Arizona Senate.

The agreement Wednesday settles a bitter dispute over subpoenas issued by the lawmakers who question how President Joe Biden won Arizona.

The deal ends a three-week fight in which the Republican-majority county board said the Senate’s requests were far out of bounds and likely to expose private voter information for political reasons. GOP Senate President Karen Fann has said lawmakers needed to audit the election results to ensure the county ran the election correctly.

