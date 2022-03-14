Maricopa County prosecutors forced to drop 180 idle cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in Arizona’s most populous county have dropped nearly 200 criminal cases because charges weren’t filed before the statute of limitation expired.

Ryan Green is a division chief in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and told The Arizona Republic that a supervisor never delegated 180 cases to prosecutors. The cases include drunk driving, domestic violence, assaults and criminal damage incidents from 2020.

Arizona law requires misdemeanor cases to be filed within a year of the dates of the alleged crimes. Green says a staffing shortage and high volume of cases contributed to the issue. County Attorney Allister Adel says this does not reflect her ability to do her job.

----

