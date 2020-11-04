Maricopa County Attorney Adel undergoes emergency surgery

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokeswoman for Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says Adel is in serious but stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery for bleeding to the brain.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer says Adel underwent surgery after being hospitalized Tuesday night. Liewer called the situation “very difficult" and asked that the privacy of Adel and her family be respected. Adel is a Republican who was appointed county attorney in late 2019 to fill a vacancy.

She narrowly trailed Democratic challenger Julie Gunnigle in partial results from Tuesday’s general election. Gunnigle said Tuesday night on Twitter that her thoughts were with Adel and her family.

