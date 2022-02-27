Mardi Gras festival raises money for local VFW

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mardi Gras isn't set to begin in New Orleans till Tuesday, but that didn't stop a local VFW from holding an early celebration here in Tucson this weekend.

The event happened at VFW Post 549 on Old Spanish Trail. It included lots of freshly prepared Cajun cuisine like jambalaya and beignets. There were also multiple vendors, activities for the little ones, and live music.

The organizers say, it was all to raise money for our veterans.

"We provide them assistance they couldn't otherwise get," Susan Warner, commander of VFW Post 549, and Georgia Wise, Adjutant of the Post, told us. "We help whenever we can with groceries, rent, gas, car repairs."

Georgia tells us the idea for the Mardi Gras festival and fundraiser, comes from the fact she's from Louisiana.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

