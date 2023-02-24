US Navy SEAL killed in training accident in Marana, reports say

MARANA, AZ — A U.S. Navy SEAL was killed Sunday in a parachuting accident in Arizona, according to multiple reports.

Marana Police Department officials say the incident occurred on Feb. 19 at an airpark training facility.

The Navy SEAL Foundation identified the victim as SOC Michael Ernst, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.

The Navy Times said Ernst enlisted in 2009 and earned numerous awards and service medals during his service.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the military for further information on the incident.