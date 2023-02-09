Trico members to get over $4 million in capital credits

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc. is giving away $4.25 million in capital credits to its members.

Border of directors approved the withdrawal of these funds, marking the thirteenth year Trico has done so. Since 2010, Trico has returned more than $32 million to its members, Director of Marketing and Communications Roberta Lopez-Suter, APR shared.

"We work hard to provide service in a cost-effective manner so we can return capital credits to our members," said CEO/General Manager Brian Heithoff. "That’s money that stays in our local communities."

What are Capital Credits?

According to Trico, when its profits exceed operation costs, this money is tracked. These profits are then given to Trico members in the form of capital credits.

Members should get a "Capital Credit Retirement" on their bill. Lopez-Suter clarified inactive accounts will get a refund check worth over $10.

If people have cut their service, they must contact Trico and send it a current address in order to receive a capital credit.