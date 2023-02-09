Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional NewsMarana, AZ News

Actions

Trico members to get over $4 million in capital credits

Approved through board of directors
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc.jpg
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Trico Electric Cooperative’s Michael Jansen (left) presents a Capital Credits check to Continental Unified School District Superintendent Roxana Rico and DeAnna Cuevas, Principal at Continental Elementary. The school district plans to use the funds to restore their greenhouse.
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc.jpg
Posted at 11:33 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 13:33:28-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc. is giving away $4.25 million in capital credits to its members.

Border of directors approved the withdrawal of these funds, marking the thirteenth year Trico has done so. Since 2010, Trico has returned more than $32 million to its members, Director of Marketing and Communications Roberta Lopez-Suter, APR shared.

"We work hard to provide service in a cost-effective manner so we can return capital credits to our members," said CEO/General Manager Brian Heithoff. "That’s money that stays in our local communities."

What are Capital Credits?

According to Trico, when its profits exceed operation costs, this money is tracked. These profits are then given to Trico members in the form of capital credits.

Members should get a "Capital Credit Retirement" on their bill. Lopez-Suter clarified inactive accounts will get a refund check worth over $10.

If people have cut their service, they must contact Trico and send it a current address in order to receive a capital credit.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Marana, AZ News

MARANA RESOURCES

City Government Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE