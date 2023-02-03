Building a caring school community through 'Buddy Classes'

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than 15 years, Twin Peaks K through 8 School has been creating a more caring school community by bridging the gap between older and younger students.

Despite an age gap students at Twin Peaks are showing anyone can still work together to create a positive environment for everyone.

"It makes me feel really good because I feel like I need to help somebody and it makes me really happy," said 5th grader Hermione Luce.

She’s been a part of the buddy program since kindergarten. She said meeting people for the first time made her nervous, but those feelings would quickly subside.

"At first you don’t know who your buddy is going to be, so you’re like, 'I don’t know what they like or anything.’ But then it gets really fun," she said.

The buddy program began sixteen years ago here at Twin Peaks. It pairs “big buddies” or older students with a “little buddy” typically at least two years apart.

Twin Peaks principal Dondi Luce said it's a great opportunity for students in all grade levels. "Our older students can take on a mentoring role and can really help our younger students," Luce said.

Dondi Luce, who is also Hermione's mom, said the program aims to build a sense of community among all students regardless of grade level.

"When they have this opportunity to interact in a structured way, with the supervision of a teacher doing something that’s fun, then they get to see that it's another kid on this campus that they can go to," Dondi said.

Students in the program meet several times each semester to engage in fun activities while making new friends.

"If you’re friends with somebody, they’re going to help you if you help them," Hermione said when asked what're some of the important aspects of the buddy program.

Building that sense of community is something second-grade teacher Nicole Beals feels will only help them as they grow.

"They learn how to just get to know someone else; it’s really important for their future," Beals said.

