Marana Unified School District to launch pilot pre-K program

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is introducing a new Pilot pre-K program for Marana Unified School District families.

The program, Waterford Upstart is designed for four-year-olds who are expected to enter kindergarten in August of 2023. Children are taught the basic skills they need to learn math, science, and reading.

Funding for Waterford Upstart comes from the Governor's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Participants receive personalized family education, as well as computer and internet access if needed.

“Waterford Upstart is a quality national program and a consistent means of providing Pre-K students with opportunities to build academic skills and routines ahead of kindergarten. We encourage our Marana families with future kindergarten students to consider this free educational resource,” said Denise Linsalata, executive director for state and federal programs.

So far, the program has reported success in the states it has already launched in. Graduates of the program entered kindergarten reading at a first-grade record.

there are 700 spots available for qualifying students both this year and next. In total, over 1400 spots are up for grabs.

The program is restricted to families residing in areas outside of the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas. However Native American students throughout the state are eligible to participate.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

