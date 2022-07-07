TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers in the education field have an opportunity to attend a job fair hosted by the Marana Unified School District on Saturday, July 16.

The job fair, which will be held at the Mountain View High School, is by appointment only.

Applicants should bring resumes and can participate in on-site interviews.

The school district is looking to hire for a variety of openings, including:



Certified & Substitute Teachers

Special Education Teachers

Instructional & Support Staff

Childcare/Preschool Aides & Supervisors

Counselors

Facilities Maintenance positions

Secretarial/Clerical positions

Bus Drivers & Attendants

To schedule an appointment, call (520) 616-6318.

Looking for a job fair in another Southern Arizona School District? Many other districts are hiring now as well.

Visit the Arizona Department of Education website to find a comprehensive list of education sector jobs in Pima County.

MUSD Job Fair - Saturday, July 16



Mountain View High School Library

3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m

For additional information, visit the MUSD employment webpage.

