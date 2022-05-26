Marana Unified School District responds to Texas tragedy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District has responded to the Texas tragedy that occurred Tuesday.

Superintendent Dan Streeter Ed.D. addressed families with the following:

In light of the tragic event at Robb Elementary School in Texas this past Tuesday, I wanted to reach out to you and convey a few thoughts. We share in the heartbreak that all are feeling for the families who have lost a loved one due to this incident. School should and must be a place where students feel safe and secure. As a parent of a current MUSD student myself, I know that these events bring additional fear and apprehension about the school environment. I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge these concerns as well as reassure you that your child’s school is the same safe school that you have trusted your child(ren) with for the time leading up to this horrific event.



MUSD and our schools prioritize safety, with many procedures in place to allow us to handle negative situations should one occur. Our schools and the district practice and review our safety policies with staff and students on a regular basis. The district has also assembled a district Threat Assessment Team that meets regularly throughout the year. We maintain strong working relationships with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. We are grateful to receive support from these agencies that often train our staff and provide guidance on modifications that need to be made to keep our students and staff safe.



The following practices and procedures encourage emergency preparedness and allow us to address safety concerns when they arise:



Emergency Management Plans

School Threat Assessment Procedures

Emergency Drills (Fire, Lock Down, and Shelter in Place Drills)

Active Shooter Training

SpeakUp Safety Tip Line

In addition to these measures, our district safety team works with local law enforcement to routinely monitor and adjust our safety procedures. Through intentional investments over the past three years, we have completed work around the district to better limit access points, improve controls for entering campuses, control sightlines at our entrances, and improve door locking systems for our classrooms. With that said, we are committed to continuing to partner with you and law enforcement agencies to evaluate and continuously improve our school safety protocols and procedures.



Please know that my door and that of your child’s principal are always open. We are more than willing to discuss this scenario or any other issue you may have. Thank you for sharing your children with us. We remain committed to keeping them safe every day they are with us.



Dr. Streeter says the district has emergency procedures prepared if/when safety concerns arise.

These practices include:



Emergency Management Plans

School Threat Assessment Procedures

Emergency Drills (Fire, Lock Down, and Shelter in Place Drills)

Active Shooter Training

SpeakUp Safety Tip Line

He reassures families the district is continuing to partner with locals and law enforcement to improve school safety protocols.

Dr. Streeter welcomes families to discuss any sensitive topics with him or their child's principal.