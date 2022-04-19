Marana Unified School District offers up to $165 a day for substitute teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District is offering up to $165 a day for certified substitute teachers throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Governing board members recently approved this increase.

Schools across the district offer:



$140.00 per day for working less than 20 days in the same assignment.

$165 per day for long-term substitutes (20 days or more in the same assignment).

"Being a substitute teacher gives you choices on which days you want to work, how often you want to work, and even gives you the choice to work in the entire district, or only at a particular school," the district shared in a statement.

Along with an increased pay, it also offers:



Holidays, personal days and sick leave

Employer paid medical insurance, Health Saving Account contribution, dental and vision.

Employer paid short-term disability program and group term life insurance.

However, the insurance benefits are only given to certified substitute teachers eligible for them.

Please the district's website for open positions and applying online.