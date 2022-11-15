Marana Unified School District expects 900 students will need help this holiday season

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District's Family Resource Center is expecting 900 of their students will need help this holiday season from Kindergarten to 12th grade. Families have been filling out wish cards for their child with information like clothing and shoe size, and what gifts they would like to receive.

MUSD’s holiday share program supports district families in need by connecting them with donors who adopt families and support them by providing gifts, toys and clothes.

For the Marana Unified Family Resource Center, the most important thing is to take off the burden that many of their families feel during this time of year.

“As it is, it’s hard for some of our families to keep food on the table or put gas in their vehicles— so to know that their children will be taken care of during the holidays is a big stress reliever for them," said Jackie Franco, Marana Unified School District

Besides gifts for students in need, there are also families in need of a holiday meal. Donations will also go towards getting Fry’s or Walmart gift cards for food.

To learn more on how to give back to a Marana Unified student this year, contact Jackie Franco at j.l.franco@maranausd.org or call (520) 579-4920.