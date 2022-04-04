Marana Unified School District employees save over $5.7M in energy costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District has saved over $5.7 million in energy costs.

Employees believe its their responsibility to make sure every reasonable effort is made in conserving energy and natural resources while budgeting appropriately.

According to the district, cost of utilities is the second-largest budget line-item for Marana schools collectively.

This led district administration and governing board members to start a behavior-based energy conservation and management program back in Fall 2013.

They say it's anything but short term, with a goal of saving money for years to come.

The District adds this has also helped save teaching positions, student programs and the environment.

Since this program began, the environmental impact is equal to taking 4,162 cars off the street or planting 512,295 trees in our community.

Visit MaranaUSD.org for more a complete breakdown of the finances.