Marana Regional Airport to receive $800K in federal funding for control tower

Marana Regional Airport has been tapped to receive $800,000 in grant money for a future air traffic control tower.

According to a news release from the town, it was awarded the money through the Federal Contract Tower Grant Program, which provides funding for airports to improve infrastructure, modernize towers, and install critical air traffic control and communications equipment.

“This tower will help enhance the safety and efficiency of airport operations while supporting the airport’s continued growth," said Dennis Horn, project manager for the tower.

Marana Regional Airport is classified as a general aviation reliever airport for Tucson International Airport, the news release said.