Marana Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend

Fun for the whole family returns on Saturday
Villarreal, Phil
There were lots of uncertain moments in the last few months, but now, owner Jon Post, is getting ready for opening day at the Marana Pumpkin Patch.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 10:24:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana pumpkin patch will reopen to guests beginning tomorrow.

They will have 50 acres of homegrown pumpkins so you can find your own personal favorite to take home. Walk through the patch and explore, as you find large ones, small ones, and ones that suit you just right! There’s a pumpkin perfect for everyone!

There will also be a corn maze free with admission.

For an additional fee there's a zipline, an apple cannon and pony rides!

You can buy tickets for the pumpkin patch here

