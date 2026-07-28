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Marana Police search for missing woman with dementia

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Marana Police Dept.
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MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman who has dementia and was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Avra Valley area.

According to a missing person alert released by Marana Police, Zona Elizabeth Fletcher, who goes by Elizabeth, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, on foot near West Avra Valley Road and West El Paso Gas Road.

Police said Fletcher is described as:

  • Female
  • 5 feet, 5 inches tall
  • Approximately 110 pounds
  • Blonde hair
  • Green eyes

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black bottoms.

Marana Police noted that Fletcher has dementia, making the search especially urgent.

Anyone who sees Fletcher or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Marana Police Department immediately by calling 911 or the department's non-emergency line.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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