Marana Police release report on mid-air plane collision

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — New details are available in last month's Marana plane crash as the Marana Police report was obtained by KGUN 9.. The report claims a witness heard the pilots of the two planes involved in the mid-air collision were arguing on the radio just before the crash happened.

70-year-old Michael Reinath and 76-year-old Linda Gifford died in the crash. The other plane, which carried an instructor and her student, landed safely.

The investigation by Marana Police cites witnesses who say Reinath had aborted one or two landings and said on the radio he was going around to try again.

A witness told police that just before the crash, he heard radio calls between two planes where the pilots argued about one plane cutting the other off.

The people on board the flight school plane say that they heard Reinath say he was trying to land again. They expected him to turn slightly, so they continued with their practice takeoff.

Moments later, the planes made contact, Reinath lost control and the plane crashed.

Autopsy results for the two people killed do not mention any medical conditions that might have contributed to the crash.

The autopsy reports from the Pima County Medical Examiner say Reinath and Gifford died from blunt force trauma and severe burns.

The report noted no medical problems that would have impaired the pilot’s ability to fly. Toxicology reports found no alcohol or drugs in the pilot’s system.