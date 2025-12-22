Marana Police looking for suspects in town-owned UTV thefts

Marana Police are looking for suspects in the theft of three UTVs owned by the town.

One has since been recovered.

The two vehicles still unaccounted for include a John Deer Gator 2-door UTV and an orange Kubota 2-door UTV. One of the UTVs had a pressure washer in the bed, which also has not been located.

The thefts are believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, at Silverbell and Cortaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-382-2000.