Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Marana Police looking for suspects in town-owned UTV thefts

602301392_1269914758503182_1204612621504984809_n.jpg
Marana Police Department
602301392_1269914758503182_1204612621504984809_n.jpg
Posted

Marana Police are looking for suspects in the theft of three UTVs owned by the town.

One has since been recovered.

The two vehicles still unaccounted for include a John Deer Gator 2-door UTV and an orange Kubota 2-door UTV. One of the UTVs had a pressure washer in the bed, which also has not been located.

The thefts are believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, at Silverbell and Cortaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-382-2000.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism