Marana police looking for runaway girls

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 28, 2022
TUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking for a pair of girls, and needs the public's help finding them.

According to officers, Aubrey Nichols and Marlana Colburn were last seen Monday.

If anyone spots them, please call (520) 382-2000 immediately.

