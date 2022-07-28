Marana police looking for runaway girls

TUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking for a pair of girls, and needs the public's help finding them.

According to officers, Aubrey Nichols and Marlana Colburn were last seen Monday.

MPD is requesting the public’s help in locating these two runaway girls. Both were last seen on 7/25/2022. Aubrey Nichols was last seen wearing pajamas w/gray sweatshirt and black backpack. Malana Colburn was last seen in a black sweater and blue jeans.Any info please call MPD. pic.twitter.com/3HoiHA8hSQ — Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) July 28, 2022

If anyone spots them, please call (520) 382-2000 immediately.