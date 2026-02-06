Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marana Police looking for missing man near hiking trail

Marana Police Department are looking for a 61-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Thursday morning.

According to a news release from MPD, James Harold Kelly was last seen between 10:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. leaving his residence. He was wearing a white hooded sun shirt, shorts and hiking boots.

Officers are searching for him near the Wild Burro Trailhead, near the Ritz-Carlton. They have reason to believe he is in the area, according to the news release.

MPD does not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-520-382-2000. The case number is #2602-0504.

