Marana police look for shoplifting suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police are looking for two shoplifters who robbed a Safeway at 9100 N. Silverbell Road Thursday.

Police say the suspects filled a shopping cart with high-end alcoholic beverages and loaded the goods into a white minivan — possibly a Toyota Sienna or Chrysler Grand Voyager.

The suspects stole items worth a total of $3,361.18.

Those with information should call 991 or 88-CRIME.

