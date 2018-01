TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Marana police are looking for a man connected to a fraud investigation.

Police say someone used the identity of the victim to open a line of credit at a retailer.

Do you recognize this gent? Marana PD detectives would like to speak with him reference a fraud investigation. Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call Marana PD at 382-2000 or 88-Crime. @MPDSgtWarren @MaranaPD pic.twitter.com/baPk6lWaYx — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) January 2, 2018

Those with information should call 382-2000 or 88-CRIME.