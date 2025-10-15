Marana Police investigating shots fired at Gladden Farms Community Park

Marana Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road.

According to a news release from Marana Police, a citizen at the park reported what they believed to be gunfire, Wednesday morning.

Officers responded and an initial investigation revealed that the reported gunfire originated from a nearby gun range, the news release said.

Marana PD believes the incident was accidental and there are no injuries.

In investigation is ongoing.