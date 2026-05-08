Marana Police investigating child sexual abuse material on West Buckeye Path

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department confirmed Thursday evening that it is conducting an active investigation into child sexual abuse material at a residence in Marana.

Police officials verified the investigation following reports of law enforcement activity on West Buckeye Path.

"We can confirm this is an active and ongoing investigation related to child sexual abuse material," said the Marana Police Department.

Details regarding the scope of the investigation or whether any arrests have been made have not yet been released.

Police stated that more information will be provided as the facts of the case are established.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on-air and online for updates.