Boy on bicycle struck, killed by vehicle in Marana

A boy on a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Marana neighborhood of Gladden Farms, Thursday morning.

According to Marana Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at Midfield Road and Hancock Drive at about 7:53 a.m.

The driver remained on-scene, MPD said.

Coworkers of the boy's father dropped off these flowers pictured below at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic isn’t blocked anymore for drivers. Earlier, southbound traffic had been blocked on Midfield near Mike Etter Boulevard and northbound traffic was blocked on Midfield, north of Tangerine.

Marana is asking the public to avoid the area.

