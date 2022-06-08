Watch
Marana Police Department looking for suspected burglar on the run

Caught on camera stealing
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:02:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking for a suspected burglar, and needs the public's help finding him.

Employees of the Office Depot on North Thornydale Road told police he has stolen multiple times.

Apparently, the man cut a security wire securing a laptop and snuck it out of the store under his shirt.

Officers say he stole on Thursday, May 19 and more recently on Tuesday.

If anyone recognizes this man, please call the department at (520) 382-2000.

