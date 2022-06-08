Marana Police Department looking for suspected burglar on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking for a suspected burglar, and needs the public's help finding him.
Employees of the Office Depot on North Thornydale Road told police he has stolen multiple times.
Apparently, the man cut a security wire securing a laptop and snuck it out of the store under his shirt.
Officers say he stole on Thursday, May 19 and more recently on Tuesday.
If anyone recognizes this man, please call the department at (520) 382-2000.
Do you recognize this man? This is the 2nd time he has cut the security wire from a lap top and concealed it in his shirt before leaving the Office Depot on North Thornydale Road on May 19th and June 7th. Case #2205-0952. Please call MPD if you can identify this person pic.twitter.com/vBUMHqlm95— Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) June 8, 2022
——-
