Marana Police Department Citizen's Academy starts next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is gearing up to host their "Citizen’s Police Academy" program. A way for community members to have a better understanding of their local law enforcement.

Twice a year MPD hosts a three month long citizen’s academy which is a way to grow and connect the relationship between the community and local law enforcement.

The fall academy is open to anyone in Southern Arizona. It goes from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Nov. 13.

The citizen’s academy is taught by department employees that showcase different units in the department. Participants can expect to learn things like crime scene procedures, patrol duties, victim services, hands-on firearm duty, and self defense.

“I hope that they leave the program knowing that they made an impact on us. That’s really the goal of this so that we can learn from them," said Officer James Horton, Community Resource Officer. "As we are teaching and instructing them we’re also learning and that’s a huge part of community policing and developing and improving as human beings."

There’s also a virtual reality component that allows the participant to be put in situations that officers face out on the streets and learn to work through the scenario. This is all in a controlled and supervised environment, with the mail goal of having a greater understanding of the Marana Police Department.

This is a 42-hour block of instruction only has a few spots left for the citizen’s academy. Apply on their website.

“It’s a way to put ourselves out there to offer a connection with the community through the Citizen's Police Academy. People come in, there are no strings attached. It’s a comfortable environment for businesses and residents whoever wants to join us to learn about Marana Police," said Horton.