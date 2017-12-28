Marana police arrest armed robbery suspect

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Marana police arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday armed robbery.

Police arrested 28-year-old Eric Allen Maynes in connection with an armed robbery at Nirvana Reflexology Spa, 3720 W. Ina Road at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Maynes robbed employees at knifepoint at the spa. One of the spa's customers chased Maybes to the parking lot, shooting at Maynes several times and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Maynes was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Those with information should call 381-2000 or 88-CRIME.