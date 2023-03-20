Marana Middle School student wins 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee

An 8th grader from Marana Middle School came out with a W-I-N at the 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee.

Karen Opoku-Appoh is an eighth grader at Marana Middle School. The 13-year-old out-spelled 26 other students from all over the Grand Canyon State.

Now, Karen and the second-place finisher Opal Mishra as well as their chaperones will be flown out to represent Arizona on a national stage.

The Arizona Educational Foundation is sending the two students to National Harbor, Maryland for the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1st.

This is the 25th year of the Arizona Spelling Bee, which was held at Madison Performing Arts Center in Phoenix.

