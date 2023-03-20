Watch Now
Marana Middle School student wins 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee

13-year-old Karen Opoku-Appoh beat out 26 other spellers
Karen Opoku-Appoh, Marana Middle School
Pima County
Karen Opoku-Appoh of Marana Middle School took home the top prize in the statewide spelling bee Saturday, March 18.
Karen Opoku-Appoh, Marana Middle School
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 13:40:48-04

An 8th grader from Marana Middle School came out with a W-I-N at the 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee.

Karen Opoku-Appoh is an eighth grader at Marana Middle School. The 13-year-old out-spelled 26 other students from all over the Grand Canyon State.

Now, Karen and the second-place finisher Opal Mishra as well as their chaperones will be flown out to represent Arizona on a national stage.

The Arizona Educational Foundation is sending the two students to National Harbor, Maryland for the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1st.

This is the 25th year of the Arizona Spelling Bee, which was held at Madison Performing Arts Center in Phoenix.

Here is a full list of the finalists:

  1. Karen Opoku-Appoh, 8th Grade, Age 13, Marana Middle School, Marana Unified School District
  2. Opal Mishra, 6th Grade, Age 12, Basha Accelerated Middle School, Chandler Unified School District
  3. Sai Manvik Malreddy, 8th Grade, Age 13, Explorer Middle School, Paradise Valley Unified School District
  4. Regina Rascon, 7th Grade, Age 11, Bogle Junior High School, Chandler Unified School District
  5. Alrick James, 4th Grade, Age 9, Estrella Foothills Global Academy, Laveen School District
