Marana man sentenced to prison on ammunition charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Marana man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Tyrell Kester pleaded guilty to the charges.
Police arrested him April 22, 2021 after searching his car and finding an AR-type rifle magazine loaded with 25 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition, as well as other loose rounds of ammunition in the trunk.
Kester is a convicted felon and forbidden to possess ammunition.
