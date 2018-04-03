Marana HS athletic director honored

Phil Villarreal
6:04 AM, Apr 3, 2018
2 hours ago

MARANA HIGH SCHOOL

TUCSON, Ariz. - Marana High School athletic director Sarah Waley was named the 2017-18 Arizona Interscholastic Association 5A Sonoran Region AD of the Year.

Principal David Mandel praised Waley -- who has held the position for two years -- for elevating the expectations of coaches, supporting high-quality programs and making sound financial decisions.

Marana High School is located at 12000 W. Emigh Road.

