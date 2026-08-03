Marana High School lets out early on first day due to power outage

Students at Marana High School got to go home early on the first day of the 2026-27 school year, due to a power outage.

According to a letter from the school district, power was lost at the school at 12:40 p.m. as part of a larger outage affecting Trico customers in the area.

The outage affected the phone systems, HVAC, and more, the letter said.

Because of that, the district opted to implement early dismissal procedures. Student drivers were released immediately, and all MUSD buses were routed to the high school to pick up students.

In addition, all after-school activities were canceled.

The rerouting of district buses meant that scheduled pickups at other schools were delayed.