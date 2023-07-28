Marana creates task force to attract sit-down restaurants

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana has created a restaurant recruitment task force in hopes of getting more sit-down restaurants to the area.

Task force officials said nearly half of all the tourists who come to Southern Arizona are here to visit family and friends. They want to tap into that tourism and give families who live here somewhere to take those visitors.

Vero Amore has been near Dove Mountain for nearly 18 years. Like many other small businesses, Vero Amore has had it's ups and downs.

"I mean, it's always hard to be in business and it's definitely interesting to how things have recovered since the COVID world we all went through," shared Vero Amore owner Josh Mussman.

Businesses like Mussman's are exactly what the town is hoping to attract more of.

"So, I think having more options for more people throughout our community," said Marana Town Manager Terry Rozema. "Because we are very spread out is what we're really working to try and accomplish."

Mussman broke down the issues his small business faces.

"We're still having issues with the supply chain, some labor issues, getting product," said Mussman. "But ultimately you've got to roll with the punches and, you know, business has been good. And the community has been very receptive and helped us along the way."