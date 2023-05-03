Manzanita Elementary School celebrates Festival of Arts and Culture after four-year break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Manzanita Elementary School celebrated a night of arts and culture, four years removed from their last event.

The students showcased their creativity in different ways, including band, choir, orchestra, and folklorico dance performances.

Parents and teachers marveled at the talents on display and expressed their appreciation for the event.

"It's a great big art show. With art work from all of the students at Manzanita. Plus we have performing arts so we have band, choir, and orchestra. We have the highschool steel drums playing. We also had florclorico dancers," said teacher Devon Inglee.

The Catalina Foothills School District leaders hope that this tradition will not face another setback, and that families will continue to have the opportunity to share another fun night together.

The event was a success, and the hope is that it will continue to nurture the students' creativity and passion for the arts.