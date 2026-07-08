Manslaughter charges against behavioral health employee dropped

Manslaughter charges have been dropped against the Sonora Behavioral Health employee, accused of having involvement in the death of 44-year-old Bluesky D. Thomas.

According to court documents, the court found insufficient evidence that "both a crime was committed and that the DF committed a crime."

Bryce Nolan Coleman, 28, was arrested in June on an active warrant for manslaughter, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Coleman turned himself in at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, where detectives booked him on the charge.

The arrest stemmed from an October 2025 incident at a Sonora Behavioral Health facility. Detectives from the PCSD Homicide Unit opened a suspicious death investigation after a patient — identified as Bluesky D. Thomas, 44 — died following an incident at the facility on Oct. 20, 2025.

Investigators determined Coleman, who was an employee at the facility at the time, was involved in Thomas' death. The investigation spanned roughly eight months before the arrest warrant was issued.