Man's death from fall in Grand Canyon National Park reported

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 8:04 AM, Dec 16, 2020
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Phoenix man died when he fell approximately 80 feet while hiking on a trail below the South Rim.

Park officials said 23-year-old Jaiquan Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell from the South Kaibab Trail above the Black Bridge across the Colorado River in the canyon’s inner gorge Tuesday morning.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Officer. No additional information was released.

