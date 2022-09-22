Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.

Phoenix police said the bodies of a man and woman were discovered shortly before 4 a.m.

They said the two have been identified as 43-year-old Gabriel Aguiler and 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon.

It’s not immediately clear if the victims lived at the home.

Police said detectives at the scene didn’t locate any signs of trauma on either body and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maricopa County medical examiner’s office.

