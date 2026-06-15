Man whose poor driving on I-10 caused school bus rollover sentenced to six years

Nicolas Luis Rodriguez, the man whose poor driving on Interstate 10 caused a school bus from Kingman, Arizona, to roll onto its side, resulting in dozens of injuries, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday.

Rodriguez was also ordered to pay $172,000 in restitution.

The school bus was carrying 40 students, teachers and staff from two high schools on April 1 of last year.

The bus was en route to Tucson on Interstate 10, near the Tangerine Road Exit when the crash happened.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety report said a silver Volvo driven by Rodriguez, suddenly moved to the No. 3 lane, hitting the bus.

The bus lost control, eventually reaching the median and tipping over.

Injuries to the children ranged from loss of fingers, to broken bones, to severe lacerations.

