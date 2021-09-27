Watch
Man who refused to wear mask arrested after alleged assault

Posted at 6:58 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 09:58:42-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Campus police say a man who refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave during a performance at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted two staff members.

ASU police say the man was asked to leave the venue during a performance of “Hamilton.” Witnesses say those who were attending Saturday’s show began cheering when the man was removed. Campus police say the man was being held on suspicion of assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

