Man who died in custody after running nude in Phoenix ID'd

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Phoenix say they have identified a man who died while in custody last week. Police received reports of a naked man running north of downtown Friday around 12:45 a.m.

Responding officers say they found 28-year-old Jessee Rickman acting erratically and making nonsensical statements. Police say Rickman didn’t comply with officers’ attempts to get him out of the road and additional help was requested. Authorities say Rickman began to kick and spit as officers tried to contain him on the ground, prompting them to put him in handcuffs and apply a leg restraint as well as a spit mask over his head. Police say Rickman later became nonverbal and unresponsive.

The restraints were removed and Rickman was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

