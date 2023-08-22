Man tries to smuggle five migrants near Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Willcox Station agent from the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a smuggling attempt near Tombstone.
Five migrants were found hiding under a tarp inside the cab of the pickup truck.
On August 12, a Willcox Station agent intercepted a smuggling attempt near Tombstone, Arizona. The agent conducted a vehicle stop and uncovered five migrants hiding under a tarp inside the cab of the pickup truck. The U.S citizen driver was arrested. pic.twitter.com/zbOZ5ESjnU— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 22, 2023
The U.S citizen driver was arrested.
