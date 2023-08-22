Watch Now
Man tries to smuggle five migrants near Tombstone

Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 22, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Willcox Station agent from the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a smuggling attempt near Tombstone.

Five migrants were found hiding under a tarp inside the cab of the pickup truck.

The U.S citizen driver was arrested.

